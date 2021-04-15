Anonymous 49ers Rival Has Telling Comment On Mac Jones

Over the past few weeks, NFL analysts have made it very clear that Mac Jones to the San Francisco 49ers is a very real possibility.

The Jones speculation reached a fever pitch after the 49ers traded up to No. 3 from No. 12 in the 2021 draft. Both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch attended Jones’ pro day – notably missing Justin Fields’ first pro day.

However, when Fields held his second on Wednesday, Shanahan and Lynch didn’t miss it. Following that workout, the odds have been shifting in Fields’ favor to be the No. 3 pick off the board.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright spoke with a division rival of the 49ers who doesn’t believe Mac Jones will be the pick at No. 3.

“I’ll believe Mac Jones when I see [NFL commissioner Roger] Goodell read the card, and even then I’m checking for CGI,” the rival personnel man said to Allbright.

Fields had a remarkable career at Ohio State. In two seasons as the Buckeyes starting quarterback, he amassed 5,373 passing yards, 867 rushing yards and 78 total touchdowns.

While Mac Jones set a college football record for completion percentage in 2020, Fields offers more from an athletic standpoint. He also rarely turns the ball over, which is a coveted skill in the NFL.

The 49ers have a franchise-changing decision to make in the next two weeks. We’ll have to wait until April 29 to see who they choose.