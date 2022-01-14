Another Alabama Player Has Reportedly Entered The Transfer Portal

It’s been a busy week for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as multiple players have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Perhaps the most notable Alabama player in the transfer portal right now is tight end Jahleel Billingsley. Over the past two seasons, he has hauled in 35 passes for 543 yards and six touchdowns.

Backup quarterback Paul Tyson, offensive lineman Tommy Brown and linebacker Drew Sanders are also in the transfer portal.

Unfortunately for Alabama, the hits just keep on coming. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, wide receiver Javon Baker has also entered the transfer portal.

Baker, a former four-star recruit, had seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown this season. He should draw a significant amount of interest in the transfer portal.

Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Former four-star recruit.https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2022

Although the Crimson Tide are losing a lot of talent this offseason, they always find a way to reload for the next season.

The receiving corps will look a bit different for Nick Saban, but players like JoJo Earle should improve this offseason.

Let’s also not forget that Alabama’s offense will still be led by Bryce Young. The Heisman Trophy winner isn’t eligible for the NFL Draft until 2023.