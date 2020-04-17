Alabama DT Recruit Anquin Barnes Announces Commitment Decision

2021 defensive tackle Anquin Barnes is a talented defender with a knack for finding the ball carrier. Now he’s decided where he’s taking his talents for college.

On Friday, Barnes announced that he is committing to the University of Alabama. The announcement comes just over two weeks after releasing a top six list that also included Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Nebraska.

“This was a school I’ve had my eyes on since I knew about football,” Barnes wrote. “Now being able to join the family is the biggest blessing. With that being said I would now like to announcement my commitment to The University of Alabama #Roll Tide”

247Sports rates Barnes as the No. 611 overall prospect in the class of 2021. He is the No. 33 defensive tackle in the country, and the No. 22 prospect from the state of Alabama. As a junior at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Barnes recorded 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Anquin Barnes is only the second player to join the 2021 Alabama recruiting class. As of writing, it ranks No. 55 in the nation and dead-last in the SEC by 247Sports, in large part because of class size at this point.

But Nick Saban has nearly a full year to get his class up to speed. It wouldn’t be the first time he got a slow start only to pull the rug out from every team that looked ahead of him.

What kind of role do you think Barnes will have at Alabama?