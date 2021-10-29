Five-star quarterback Arch Manning usually draws a crowd when he suits up for Isidore Newman. He’ll need to be at his best on Friday night against Cohen because there will be a few SEC coaches in attendance.

According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, coaches from Alabama and LSU will be in attendance for this Friday night’s Isidore Newman game.

Alabama and LSU are considered finalists for Manning, albeit the latest recruiting database from On3 has Georgia and Texas listed as the favorites. Perhaps tonight’s visit will help Alabama and LSU climb up the ladder as far as Manning’s recruitment goes.

Manning has been excellent this season, throwing for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns in six games. He could be in line for a huge performance tonight, as Cohen is currently 1-4 this season.

I’m told coaches from Alabama and LSU will be at Newman’s game this evening Newman is home to the nations No 1 player Arch Manning pic.twitter.com/limqBmte70 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 29, 2021

As for when Arch Manning will make his final decision, ESPN reporter Mark Schlabach said that could take place in the spring or summer of 2022.

“From what people have told me around Isidore Newman, I think he’ll wait for the coaching carousel to settle down after this season,” Schlabach said, via Saturday Down South. “And then go out and make his official visits and come up with a decision late next spring or summer. But certainly Texas, Georgia and Alabama seem to think they’re in a pretty good position.”

Several analysts have listed Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas as the top suitors for Manning.

Only time will tell which program is fortunate enough to land the top recruit from 2023 class.