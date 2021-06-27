Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment.

That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.

The five-star quarterback visited Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend. He reportedly talked with several players, including presumed Alabama starter Bryce Young.

Manning then visited Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. He even had dinner with the Georgia head coach and several other members of the coaching staff.

“Manning and his family were in Tuscaloosa over Father’s Day weekend,” wrote Steve Wiltfong via 247Sports. “Highlights included talking to quarterback Bryce Young. … Manning was in Athens this past weekend. … The Manning family had dinner with Smart, Luke, Muschamp and Monken, and like he did at Alabama, Arch got to hang out with some of the players.”

You can find Wiltfong’s full Manning report below.

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman five-star 2023 QB Arch Manning wrapped up his June with visits to #Alabama and #Georgia. Highlights from those trips here: https://t.co/ToghXL6s3C — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) June 27, 2021

The Arch Manning recruitment is just getting started and isn’t expected to end anytime soon. He’s one of the most sought-after recruits in recent memory.

Clemson is viewed as the leader in the clubhouse to land Manning. Alabama and Texas aren’t far behind. Some believe if the Longhorns show promise under head coach Steve Sarkisian, Manning could end up choosing Austin as his new home.

The five star still have a few years left before he has to decide where he’ll play college football. So far, five schools appear to be at the top of the list.