Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game.

After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its field goal unit for a long attempt. However, the Razorbacks decided to go with a fake field goal to see if they can catch the Crimson Tide sleeping.

The plan worked to perfection, as Arkansas punter Reid Bauer fired a jump pass to tight end Blake Kern. It wasn’t a very accurate pass, but Kern managed to tip the ball to himself for the completion.

Not only did Kern come up with the crucial catch on fourth down, he ran 32 yards into the end zone for a much-needed touchdown.

Here’s the trick play from Arkansas:

FAKE FIELD GOAL JUMP PASS TOUCHDOWN@RazorbackFB 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vLwkHMiQ0F — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

Pittman couldn’t help but smile after seeing how well his team executed this trick play.

Arkansas still trails Alabama by six points in the fourth quarter, but this decision from Pittman has given his team life heading into the final stretch of the game.

College football fans can watch the rest of this Alabama-Arkansas game on CBS.