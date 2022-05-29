Athletic Director Received Death Threats Over Nick Saban Callout

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban looks on during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

An athletic director says that he received death threats after suggesting Alabama's football program play more HBCU programs.

Earlier this month, Reginald Ruffin suggested that Nick Saban's program schedule an HBCU, like his Tuskegee University.

Ruffin says he received death threats after making the suggestion.

“To see those comments over what was misconstrued from my post — my post was not to suggest to coach (Saban), to tell coach or demand coach or tell him what to do,” Ruffin told HBCU Sports during a phone interview on Wednesday. “My post was something that someone asked me what I thought of the situation.”

Saban had been in the news after calling out Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders' respective programs for their recruiting classes.

“I believe in the man upstairs,” Ruffin said. “If it’s my time, it’s my time. I’m not a person who treats people badly. I’ve got a great personality. I’m not going to change where I go or who I’m with. I’m not going to change.

“I’m going to put it out there if it needs to be said. The same people that have given me hell are the same people who won’t buy a $20 ticket to an HBCU game but will buy a $300 ticket to an Alabama or Auburn game. That’s what you’re dealing with. I’m not going to change who I am.”