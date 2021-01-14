Bear Bryant’s Grandson Names Alabama’s Greatest Coach Ever

On Monday night, Alabama dominated Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national title game by a final score of 52-24.

That win gave Nick Saban his sixth national title as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Following the win, analysts crowned Saban as the greatest college football coach of all time – passing Bear Bryant.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum spoke with Marc Bryant Tyson – who has ties to both coaches. His grandfather was Bear Bryant and his son plays for Nick Saban.

While paying respect to his family lineage, Tyson actually went with Nick Saban as the best college football coach of all time.

His son plays for Nick Saban, and his grandpa was Bear Bryant…great conversation today with Marc Bryant Tyson who gave his take on the Greatest Of All Time debate: pic.twitter.com/dDeUZmcHQP — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 14, 2021

“To then top it off this year, being the Coach of the Year in the hardest year ever in college football, I would just kind of say — and to a similar answer that Papa said after beating Ohio State and Woody Hayes when he was asked, ‘Well, who’s the greatest coach?’ Tyson said. “Or whatever — I’ll say that Saban is the GOAT of all time, but Papa wasn’t bad himself.”

It’s difficult to argue with picking Saban as the best coach of all time. He’s won seven national championships in his past 16 seasons as a head coach.

Alabama isn’t about the slow down any time soon either. The Crimson Tide just brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.