The betting lines for the SEC’s Week 1 games have been released after the conference finalized the Week 1 schedule on Monday.

The SEC is moving forward with the fall football season, as will the ACC and Big 12. The SEC plans to play a conference-only 10-game schedule – which adds two conference games onto the traditional SEC schedule.

The SEC released the conference’s Week 1 schedule on Monday. LSU – the defending SEC champs – will open the season as 26-point home favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide open as 19.5-point road favorites against the Missouri Tigers.

Interestingly, the Auburn Tigers are just 11-point home favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats. Take a look at the rest of the SEC’s Week 1 betting lines in the tweet below, courtesy of college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Projected SEC opening lines for Sept. 26 via the great @_Collin1 Texas A&M -37 Vanderbilt

LSU -26 Miss. State

Georgia -24 at Arkansas

Alabama -19½ at Missouri

Auburn -11 Kentucky

Florida -8 at Ole Miss

South Carolina Pk Tennessee — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 17, 2020

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently big 24-point favorites at Arkansas. The Florida Gators – a trendy team picked to win the SEC title – open as just eight-point favorites against Ole Miss. It wouldn’t be all too surprising for that line to grow in Florida’s favor over the next few weeks.

Some are still concerned we won’t see college football played this fall. But the SEC is clearly determined to have a fall season. As long as the conference follows through on its plans, we’ll likely see football this fall.

The SEC’s Week 1 schedule kicks off on Sept. 26 later this year.