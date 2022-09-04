Betting Line Released For Alabama-Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Alabama and Texas fans have probably had their upcoming tilt circled on their calendars for literal years now. But only now are they finally going to get their chance to bet the spread.

It's probably been known for several years that Alabama would be the road favorite for the game no matter the situation between them. But with Week 1 now in the books, the spread is finally out.

According to Longhorns insider Anwar Richardson, BetOnline.ag has made Alabama a 20-point favorite heading into the game. That shouldn't be too much of a surprise given that Alabama almost always emerges as heavy favorites against non-SEC teams.

But given that Texas is at home and will probably be ranked in the top 25 for the game, fans might still be a little insulted. Some Longhorns fans have already expressed as much in the comments.

Texas Longhorns fans have been itching for this game for well over a decade. Their last meeting was the infamous 2010 BCS National Championship Game.

A first-quarter injury to Longhorns star quarterback Colt McCoy forced freshman Garrett Gilbert in against the nation's top defense, and the Crimson Tide easily took advantage while their running game handled the rest.

Alabama and Texas have not faced each other in a regular season game since 1922 - a full 100 years ago.

The game will be played on Saturday, September 10 at 12 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.