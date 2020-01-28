The 2020 college football season is still seven months away. But all eyes are already turning to the 2021 College Football Playoff. Four clear frontrunners have emerged after the latest betting odds release.

The latest betting odds, courtesy of Brett McMurphy, has Clemson as the overall favorite to win the National Championship next year.

Clemson is followed by a familiar foe – Ohio State. The Buckeyes fell to the Clemson Tigers in the semifinal last year.

The Clemson-Ohio State playoff contest was one of the best games of the year. Not many would complain if the Tigers and Buckeyes were to meet again in another playoff matchup.

Here’s a look at the four teams with the highest odds to win the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship:

Clemson – 9/4 Ohio State – 4/1 Alabama – 9/2 Georgia – 7/1

Alabama has the third highest national title odds, according to SuperBookUSA. The Crimson Tide missed out on the playoff this past year after a sub-par season according to Nick Saban’s standards.

But most are expecting Alabama to be right back where it belongs next season. The Crimson Tide have the tough task of replacing elite QB prospect Tua Tagovailoa though.

.@CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookUSA: Clemson 9/4

OhSt 4/1

Bama 9/2

UGA 7/1

UF 14/1

OU 20/1

A&M, Aub, LSU, Ore, ND, PSU 30/1

Mich, Texas 40/1

Wis 80/1

Baylor, FSU, Iowa, ISU, Miami, Minn, Neb, OkSt, TCU, UCF, USC, Utah, Wash 100/1

ASU, Ind, UNC, Tenn, VT 200/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 27, 2020

Georgia finds itself with the fourth highest odds. The Bulldogs were a win away from reaching the 2019-20 playoff.

If these odds hold true, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia would be the four teams in next season’s College Football Playoff.