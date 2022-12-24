Bill O'Brien Reportedly Candidate For Top NFL Assistant Job

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama assistant coach Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien could leave for the NFL after the Sugar Bowl is over.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have emerged as a landing spot for O'Brien.

O'Brien would take on his old role of offensive coordinator if he accepts the job from Bill Belichick. He held that title in 2011.

The Patriots have struggled on offense this season with Matt Patricia calling plays. His unit is averaging 21.4 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

Another issue for the Patriots is that second-year quarterback Mac Jones has seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 11 games.

If the Patriots hire O'Brien, his top priority would be to get the best possible production out of Jones.

O'Brien has been Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.

Prior to joining Alabama's staff, O'Brien was the head coach of the Texans from 2014-2020. He had a 52-48 record during that stretch.