Fired NFL Coach Is Reportedly In Tuscaloosa On Sunday

Nick Saban is no stranger to giving second chances to NFL head coaches. But could he be giving an opportunity to one of the first NFL head coaches to be fired this past year?

According to 247Sports’ founder Shannon B. Terry, former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was in Tuscaloosa today for an unknown reason. O’Brien was fired as head coach and general manager of the Texans in October.

O’Brien has substantial experience at the college and NFL level. He coached in college from 1993 to 2006, then for several years in New England as offensive coordinator before becoming head coach at Penn State.

O’Brien parlayed his success at Penn State to the NFL, where he took over the Texans and made the playoffs four times in his first six seasons. But he was fired after an 0-4 start this year.

Bill O'Brien (former Texans HC, Penn State HC, and Patriots OC) is in Tuscaloosa today. No clue if it's in an official capacity, but interesting nonetheless. — Shannon B. Terry (@sbterry247) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Nick Saban has an opening on his staff now that Steve Sarkisian is set to take over as head coach at Texas. He’s also likely to have plenty of turnover on his staff as Alabama does almost every year. There will be openings for someone to fill.

Given his success at the college level, and his strong ties to Bill Belichick, Bill O’Brien would be an almost ideal candidate to join Saban’s staff.

Would Bill O’Brien be a good coaching candidate at Alabama? Will he be going to any college football team in 2021?