Rival Coach Makes Opinion On Nick Saban Extremely Clear

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has received a lot of criticism over the past two weeks because of his comments about Texas A&M and the current landscape of college football.

Florida head coach Billy Napier, however, didn't fall into the trap. Instead, he revealed his very positive opinion of Saban.

"Coach Saban was really good to me and my career," Napier said on Tuesday. "I certainly wouldn’t be standing here without him. … [winks] I’m not foolish enough to get commenting about that situation."

Napier was an analyst for Alabama's football team in 2011. He then rejoined the program in 2013 as a wide receivers coach.

It's not surprising to hear that Napier has a lot of appreciation for Saban. He most likely learned a lot from the legendary coach during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Napier proved that he has what it takes to lead a Division I program, owning a 40-12 record as the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Only time will tell if Napier can handle the SEC. What we do know is that he's not going to give Saban any bulletin-board material ahead of the 2022 season.