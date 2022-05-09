Bo Scarbrough Reportedly Joins New Team: Fans React

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 22: Bo Scarbrough #43 of the Detroit Lions smiles in the bench area during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Former Crimson Tide and NFL running back Bo Scarbrough has a new football opportunity back in his home state of Alabama.

According to Chase Goodbread of the Tuscaloosa News, Scarbrough will be joining the USFL's Birmingham Stallions. The bruising Eutaw, Alabama native last spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders in the summer of 2021.

Scarbrough, 27, presumably wants to get another NFL opportunity, but in the meantime, he'll have the chance to play in front of some familiar fans.

It sounds like Scarbrough's signing has been well-received among Alabama supporters.

After rushing for 1,512 yards and 20 career touchdowns while helping the Crimson Tide win a pair of national championships, Scarbrough was a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

He bounced around the practice squads of the Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars before catching on with the Detroit Lions in 2019. In six games with the Lions, Scarbrough rushed for 377 yards and one touchdown on 89 carries.

He last appeared in an NFL game with Seattle in 2020, gaining 31 rushing yards on six attempts.