Booger McFarland Believes He Knows Nick Saban’s Opinion On Stetson Bennett

Georgia will get a chance at redemption for this season’s SEC Championship loss when they go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship.

While it’s unclear the Bulldogs have the ability take down their conference rivals, it’s become very obvious that quarterback Stetson Bennett will have to play well for his team to have a shot.

Outsmarting Alabama head coach Nick Saban is tall task for the two-time walk-on and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland doesn’t think it’ll happen when the two teams take the field next Monday. He also believes that Saban shares his opinion.

“The motivation to show up for Georgia is at an all-time high,” McFarland said on “The Tony Kornheiser Show” podcast this week. “Now my question, Tony, is really simple. Do we think that Stetson Bennett can beat Nick Saban? I personally don’t, I don’t think that Nick Saban does, but it really doesn’t matter, because Stetson Bennett has to think that he can win, and Kirby Smart has to think that he can win. We’ll see. I think right now the fact that Vegas has Georgia as a slight favorite is a disservice to Georgia. Because Alabama, even though they beat Georgia by 20 points, is going to play the underdog card. So again motivation. Even though Alabama won by 20, they still have the motivation of being the underdog.”

Bennett has been a steady force for Georgia this season, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,638 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He helped lead the Bulldogs through the undefeated regular season and played extremely well in his team’s semifinal victory over Michigan.

But beating a Saban-led Alabama team is different beast. Bennett will have to make the most of very few opportunities and limit his mistakes if Georgia hopes to flip the script and walk away with the national championship.

The Bulldogs (13-1) will square off with the Crimson Tide (13-1) next Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.