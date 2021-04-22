Booger McFarland Reacts To DeVonta Smith’s Reported Weight

In the wake of the report that Alabama star wide receiver DeVonta Smith weighs just 166 pounds, many people are wondering whether his smaller frame will translate to the NFL. But ESPN’s Booger McFarland has a different perspective.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, the ESPN NFL analyst said that there’s nothing to indicate Smith will struggle at the next level. HE also pointed out that DeVonta Smith never struggled in practice despite going up against NFL-sized cornerbacks.

“Here’s the thing I’ll say Greeny: Size is not a skill, it’s just a feature,” McFarland said. “If you go back and watch this young man play in the SEC… better yet, just watch him in practice against (top CB prospect) Patrick Surtain… I don’t hear anything about DeVonta Smith not being able to get off the line in practice.”

McFarland closed his argument stating that the weight issue argument is overblown. He also joked that players can heavier with age anyway.

.@ESPNBooger has something to say to those who think DeVonta Smith's stature is an issue: "Size is not a skill, it's just a feature!" pic.twitter.com/z9jLkqexH4 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 22, 2021

DeVonta Smith is coming off one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver in college football history. He had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games for the Crimson Tide.

But despite his prolific season and the Heisman and national title honors, he isn’t considered by most as the top wide receiver in this draft. That honor goes to LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, who didn’t play in 2020.

Maybe the size has something to do with it. Or maybe people just believe that Chase has more traits that the majority of teams want.

Whatever the case, it will be interesting to see if and how DeVonta Smith might fall in the 2021 NFL Draft next week.