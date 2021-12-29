Brady Quinn Has A Bold Prediction For Alabama’s Bryce Young

Fresh off winning the Heisman Trophy, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be tasked with leading the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff. But Brady Quinn believes this won’t be the last year Young takes the center stage.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Quinn predicted that Young will be a two-time Heisman Trophy winner. He believes that Young is a great thrower of the ball and the only thing that can stop him next year might be an injury.

“For the throws he can make and how he plays the game as a young player in college football, he’s unbelievable. I told everyone back in the spring, take the betting advice — he’s going to win the Heisman. Here’s another one — he’s going to be the first two-time Heisman winner. The only thing that stands in his way is an injury or if he decides to bounce out his next year. I think he’s talented enough to win two. I don’t know if he’s going to be in college football long enough to do it. He’s that good of a player. My anticipation is you’re going to see Georgia and Alabama play off again for the national championship and I think it’s going to be hard to beat a team twice,” Quinn said, via 247Sports.

Quinn’s wrong about one thing: Young wouldn’t be the first two-time Heisman Trophy winner. That title belongs to Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, who won it in 1974 and 1975.

God is great! Truly grateful for everyone who made this possible and for all the support I’ve received. All glory to God! pic.twitter.com/nsFozsuXwI — Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) December 12, 2021

Bryce Young went 11-1 in the regular season then led Alabama to an easy win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. He’s completed 68-percent of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Young already owns Alabama’s single-game record for passing yards. He might achieve the single-season passing records in the College Football Playoff this weekend – win or lose.

If Young can end his 2021 campaign with a national title, he’ll certainly be the favorite to win it next year.

Will Bryce Young prove Brady Quinn correct next year?