Breaking: Alabama Flips Commitment From Top LSU Recruit

Two weeks ago, Nick Saban took his team to Death Valley and crushed LSU on the football field. Today, Saban handed LSU another loss, this time on the recruiting trail.

During Early Signing Day today, four-star 2021 wide receiver JoJo Earle announced he is flipping his commitment from LSU and joining the Crimson Tide. Earle had been committed to LSU since April, but had recently been tipped to flip.

247Sports rates JoJo Earle as the No. 48 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 5 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 10 prospect from the state of Texas.

From 2018 to 2019 at Aledo High School, Earle was one of the nation’s premier offensive playmakers. He had 149 receptions for 2,691 yards and 31 touchdowns receiving, and another 695 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing.

𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: #Rivals100 WR JoJo Earle flips from #LSU to #Alabama. Another colossal flip between these two SEC West rivals for one of the nation’s most explosive offensive playmakers https://t.co/tHceJ93UpH pic.twitter.com/Un7bpPxwwP — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 16, 2020

Earle was the third-highest rated recruit in LSU’s recruiting class, per 247Sports. Losing him was bad enough, but losing him to one of LSU’s arch-rivals is crushing.

LSU still boast one of the top recruiting classes in the country though. 247Sports ranks them No. 3 overall and No. 2 in the SEC. As usual though, Alabama takes top billing as the No. 1 class in the nation.

The 2020 season was a significant drop off from the historic year that the 2019 LSU season had. But if they have any hopes of returning to the SEC title picture, let alone the national title picture, they need to keep dominating on the recruiting trail.