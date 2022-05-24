Breaking: Alabama Lands Major 2023 Quarterback Commitment

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at on October 24, 2009 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama's football program has just landed a commitment from a talented quarterback. Eli Holstein, a four-star recruit from the 2023 class, is taking his talents to Tuscaloosa.

LSU and Oregon were both in the mix for Holstein, but he ultimately decided to pick Alabama.

Holstein visited Tuscaloosa several times this spring. Though he hasn't played a single game for the Crimson Tide yet, he said Alabama already feels like home to him.

According to On3, Holstein plans on visiting Alabama every weekend in the month of June.

Holstein is the No. 54 overall recruit and No. 8 quarterback from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Whether or not Holstein's commitment will affect Alabama's chances of landing Arch Manning is unknown.

That being said, Holstein believes his decision will help the Crimson Tide land additional recruits.

"Having a quarterback committed plays a big part in the recruiting process and getting other guys to come in and be a part of the class," the four-star quarterback told On3. "Me committing before all the official visits could help get some momentum in June."

Alabama's 2023 class currently consists of Holstein, Jahlil Hurley, Yhonzae Pierre and Elliott Washington.