Breaking: Alabama Star Will Miss College Football Playoff

When Alabama steps on the field for a battle against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide will have to do so without two of their best players.

During the SEC title game against Georgia, star wide receiver John Metchie went down with a knee injury. After the game, the Crimson Tide learned that Metchie suffered a torn ACL and would be done for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, Alabama learned of another serious injury this week. According to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, star corner Josh Jobe will also miss the playoff semi-final against the Bearcats.

Jobe reportedly underwent surgery to repair a foot injury and will miss the rest of the season.

Alabama top cornerback Josh Jobe underwent surgery this week to repair a foot injury and will miss the rest of the season, sources tell @On3sports. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2021

It’s a tough blow for the Alabama defense, which put up a nasty fight against Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs over the weekend. They’ll have a few weeks to adjust to life without Jobe before taking the field for the playoff semifinal.

Alabama and Cincinnati kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve.