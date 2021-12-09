The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Star Will Miss College Football Playoff

Alabama's Josh Jobe reacting during a game.SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Josh Jobe #28 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts late in the game against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When Alabama steps on the field for a battle against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, the Crimson Tide will have to do so without two of their best players.

During the SEC title game against Georgia, star wide receiver John Metchie went down with a knee injury. After the game, the Crimson Tide learned that Metchie suffered a torn ACL and would be done for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, Alabama learned of another serious injury this week. According to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, star corner Josh Jobe will also miss the playoff semi-final against the Bearcats.

Jobe reportedly underwent surgery to repair a foot injury and will miss the rest of the season.

It’s a tough blow for the Alabama defense, which put up a nasty fight against Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs over the weekend. They’ll have a few weeks to adjust to life without Jobe before taking the field for the playoff semifinal.

Alabama and Cincinnati kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve.

