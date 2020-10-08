Breaking: Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Time Has Changed

For the second time this week, the SEC has made a change to its schedule because of Hurricane Delta. The kickoff time for this weekend’s clash between Alabama and Ole Miss has been pushed back.

Earlier this week, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced that Saturday’s LSU-Missouri game will be played in Columbia instead of Baton Rouge since Hurricane Delta will make landfall in Louisiana on Friday.

The next order of business for the SEC is to delay the start time for the Alabama-Ole Miss game. Kickoff for that game will be 90 minutes later than its original time.

“The kickoff time for the Alabama at Ole Miss football game to be played Saturday in Oxford has been changed to 6:30 pm Central Time due to Hurricane Delta, it was announced Thursday,” the SEC said in a statement. “The game was originally scheduled to start at 5 pm CT.”

There were discussions about this game being moved to November, but the conference believes both teams will be able to play this Saturday.

It’ll be fun to watch Lane Kiffin’s high-flying offense take on Nick Saban’s ferocious defense.

Kiffin recently joked around about Saban’s age, saying “I was telling someone the other day, I’m really worried about Coach. He’s elderly now.” We’ll see if Saban gets the last laugh this Saturday.

Alabama and Ole Miss fans can watch this game on ESPN.