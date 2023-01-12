Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old.

According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment.

Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his best season as a junior.

The Broncos then selected Galloway in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He spent a few years in the pros before retiring.

Once his football career came to an end, Galloway became an English teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Compton-Drew Middle School principal Susan Reid commented on this tragic news involving Galloway

“Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible, so we knew something might be wrong,” Reid said. “There wasn’t anything disrupted at Ahmaad’s apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue."

Galloway has been described as "quiet and humble."

Our thoughts are with Galloway's loved ones.