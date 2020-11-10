Breaking: Official Decision Made On Alabama vs. LSU

Earlier this week, it was announced that Saturday’s game between Alabama and LSU was in jeopardy due to a potential COVID-19 outbreak in Baton Rouge. Moments ago, an official decision was made on this matchup.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Alabama and LSU won’t play this weekend as originally scheduled.

LSU had a tough time reaching the SEC’s requirement of 53 healthy players because multiple COVID-19 tests came back positive. Not only were some players ruled out due to their test results, the Tigers had to rule out additional student-athletes because of contact tracing protocols.

John Talty of AL.com believes this year’s Alabama-LSU game might get canceled altogether. LSU has already rescheduled its matchup with Florida for December 12. It’s tough to see where LSU will fit Alabama in its schedule this fall.

Alabama and LSU won't play this weekend, source confirms. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 10, 2020

Nick Saban has to be disappointed in this decision, although he most definitely understands why this game will not be played this Saturday.

Last year, LSU shocked Alabama in Tuscaloosa because of Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. After letting that loss play over in their heads for the past year, the Crimson Tide were hoping to get revenge on the Tigers this season.

This has been a rough week for the SEC, as the Texas A&M-Tennessee game was postponed today as well. Let’s also not forget Auburn and Mississippi State announced on Monday they won’t be playing this week due to COVID-19 cases.