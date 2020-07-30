Breaking: Official Decision Made On Alabama vs. USC Game

One of the best non-conference contests of college football’s 2020 season has officially been cancelled.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were supposed to play the USC Trojans on Sept. 5, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The game would’ve been a rematch of the 2016 contest in which the Tide smacked USC 52-6. The rematch now won’t take place, though.

The Pac-12 made the decision weeks ago to cancel its program’s non-conference schedules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Obviously, it’s been known for weeks the Alabama-USC game wouldn’t take place, as a result. Now, it’s been confirmed.

The 2020 AdvoCare Classic – featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans – has been cancelled. The cancellation comes as a result of the Pac-12’s scheduling change.

Alabama vs USC, which was scheduled for Sept. 5, has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/KrAj7399nN — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) July 30, 2020

“The 2020 AdvoCare Classic rematch between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Southern California Trojans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 5, 2020 has been cancelled due to conference scheduling policy changes,” the statement reads.

Alabama-USC isn’t the only marquee non-conference contest that’s been cancelled as a result of the Pac-12’s scheduling decision. Major contests like Ohio State-Oregon and Michigan-Washington also won’t be taking place this season.

As for the Tide, they’re seeking a replacement team to fill the void left by USC. By all accounts, the SEC intends to move forward with the full 12-game schedule for each program in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 intends to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season.