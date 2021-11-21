Breaking: Week 13 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

The penultimate week of the 2021 college football season offered up plenty of drama ahead of rivalry weekend. A few huge results in the Big Ten and Pac-12 have completely shaken up the landscape and the Coaches’ Poll shows it.

Ohio State humiliated Michigan State in what was effectively a national title game eliminator. Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud had a first half for the ages, and their 56-7 win vaulted Ohio State above Cincinnati and into No. 3 in the Coaches’ Poll.

On the other side of the country, Oregon were stunned by Utah, suffering their second loss of the season. That loss by the Ducks turned them from a near-lock for the College Football Playoff to out of the race entirely.

Just about the only teams that didn’t see a rank change were Georgia and Alabama. Both teams have locked up their meeting in the SEC Championship Game.

Here is the latest Coaches’ Poll for Week 13:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Iowa Michigan State Texas A&M BYU Houston Pitt Wisconsin Utah UTSA Wake Forest San Diego State UL-Lafayette NC State Kentucky

Falling off the list was Arkansas, who lost a shootout with Alabama yesterday. They’ve gone from No. 22 to off the list entirely, with Kentucky taking their place.

Arguably the biggest winner of the weekend was Cincinnati, who are 11-0 and saw yet another barrier to their College Football Playoff entry removed.

But we’ve seen College Football Playoff silliness in the rankings before. We could easily see it again this Tuesday.

