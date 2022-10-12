Brent Musburger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Katherine Webb

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Brent Musburger made headlines during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game due to his comments about Katherine Webb, who was the girlfriend of Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron at that time.

“You see that lovely lady there? She does go to Auburn, and I will admit that, but she’s also Miss Alabama and that’s A.J. McCarron’s girlfriend," Musburger said. "I’m telling you, you quarterbacks get all the good looking women. What a beautiful woman."

During a recent appearance on "The Shamrock" podcast, Musburger addressed his past remarks about Webb.

Musburger said he was made out to be a villain because he commented on Webb's physical appearance.

"Coach Kelly, who I know very well now down at LSU, having left Notre Dame, I still tease him that when he got blown out by Alabama in that national championship game, I took all the heat off him because I called a beauty queen beautiful,” Musburger said. "I was the villain that night, in the eyes of the media, especially the woke journalists of some of the papers around the country. I say, ‘Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’ He laughs. He’s a good old politician, we’ll see what he does."

Webb said in 2013 that Musburger didn't need to apologize for the comments he made on ESPN's broadcast.

That being said, Musburger's remarks will be remembered for a long time.