Brett Favre Reveals Who He’d Draft At No. 1 Overall This Year

NFL legend Brett Favre likes to go outside the box when making predictions and giving takes about his favorite sport. So it should come as no surprise that he’s got quite the hot take for who should go No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Favre argued that instead of taking Trevor Lawrence in the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars should go with Alabama all-world wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Favre feels that Smith could be like Jerry Rice or Randy Moss in terms of his playmaking ability.

The Hall of Fame quarterback also argued that quarterback may not be the Jaguars’ most immediate need. He believes that Jacksonville can either sign a free agent or draft a suitable QB in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft.

“I don’t know if Jacksonville, in my opinion, I don’t know if quarterback is their immediate need,” Favre said. “I would take DeVonta Smith… I think you go with a guy like that. Nothing against Trevor Lawrence but I think you can find a free agent guy or a guy in the latter rounds or mid-rounds in the draft.”

“But, you just don’t find a guy like a — this guy could be a Jerry Rice. He could be different. A Randy Moss. A total game-changer.”

https://t.co/XykNfHavIh Urban Meyer, listen up … Brett Favre tells TMZ Sports the Jaguars should NOT draft Trevor Lawrence #1 overall — and instead, take DeVonta Smith!! — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 24, 2021

It’s a take that Jaguars fans probably won’t be too happy about assuming they don’t laugh it off immediately.

Poor quarterback play has plagued the franchise for all but a few years in its existence. They desperately need a franchise QB.

That said, DeVonta Smith is arguably the best wide receiver to come out of college since Moss. Between his dominance at Alabama, his Heisman Trophy win and the incredible season he’s coming off, there’s little doubt he’ll be the first receiver off the board.

But an NFL team would be hard-pressed to pick Smith while they still have a glaring hole under center.

Should the Jaguars consider taking Smith No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft?