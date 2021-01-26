Brian Flores Was Asked About DeVonta Smith’s Size

It’s tough to find any flaws in DeVonta Smith’s game, especially after seeing the production he had this past season for Alabama. His frame, however, has some scouts concerned due to the physicality of the NFL.

Smith was listed as 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds for his final season with the Crimson Tide. His measurements didn’t seem to be an issue for him considering he won the Heisman Trophy.

Even though Smith will not be competing in drills at the Senior Bowl this week due to a hand injury, the superstar wideout is still in attendance. As a result, the coaching staffs at this year’s event in Mobile, Alabama are fielding questions about Smith.

Earlier today, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was actually asked about Smith’s size and if it’ll hinder him at the professional level. It’s safe to say that he’s not buying that narrative.

“You can nitpick all you want about a guy’s size,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Good players are good players. This guy is a very good player. Made a lot of plays in college.. [in] biggest games.”

Miami could be a potential landing spot for Smith due to the team’s need for a wide receiver.

It would be fun to see Smith reunited with Tua Tagovailoa, his former quarterback at Alabama. In fact, they actually discussed that possibility.

“We just talked about it would be nice to run it back again,” Smith said about teaming up Tagovailoa in Miami. “Not too much, but somewhat talked about it.”

The Dolphins could choose to go in another direction when the draft comes around, but it certainly won’t be because of Smith’s size.