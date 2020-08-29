Nice Saban Addresses Absence Of QB Bryce Young From Today’s Scrimmage

Bryce Young is the No. 2 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, and the top quarterback in the country. Plenty think he could start right away for Alabama football this season, though veteran Mac Jones poses a pretty serious challenge to that hope.

Without much spring football, every practice this summer is even more valuable for the Crimson Tide. That is especially true for young players like Jones learning the offense. Today, the vaunted quarterback was missing from today’s Alabama football scrimmage, giving Mac Jones the ability to take the majority of first team reps.

Luckily, it doesn’t sound like too serious of a situation. Head coach Nick Saban didn’t address the specific reason that Young missed practice today. He says he expects the star freshman back on Monday, though.

The former Mater Dei high school star completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns as a senior, throwing just six interceptions on the year. He also added 357 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground last fall. 247’s Greg Biggins compares him to Seattle Seahawks great Russell Wilson.

Alabama freshman QB Bryce Young, who didn't participate in the scrimmage today, will be back on Monday, per Nick Saban — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 29, 2020

Mac Jones was no slouch, filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa last fall. He completed 68.8-percent of his throws for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions, playing a prominent role in six games, and start for the team after Tua’s season-ending injury.

Historically, Saban would give the edge to the more experienced player in Mac Jones. However, he’s been a bit more aggressive in his handling of the quarterback position over the last few years, inserting unproven guys in Jalen Hurts and Tagovailoa in surprising spots. Both of those decisions paid off in spades. Saban also indicated that Jones has some work to do himself, as well.

Saban on Mac Jones: “Mac’s got to play within himself and be positive, not beat himself up when he has bad plays." — Brett Hudson (@Brett_Hudson) August 29, 2020

Of course, Bryce Young probably can’t afford to miss too many practices and win that job, in any event. Hopefully whatever caused it today isn’t a major concern.

