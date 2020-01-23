Alabama 5-Star QB Bryce Young Gets Recruiting Rankings Bump

2020 quarterback recruit Bryce Young has been on the ascent since flipping from USC to Alabama. A recent update to the 247Sports rankings has him all the way up to No. 2 in the country.

When he elected to switch from the Trojans to the Crimson Tide, Young was ranked No. 32 overall, No. 2 among dual-threat quarterbacks, and was a four-star player.

Today, he is the top-ranked quarterback, ahead of Clemson’s vaunted pocket passer DJ Uiagalelei, and only behind future Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee for the top overall spot.

Alabama five-star QB Bryce Young is now ranked as the second-best overall player in the 2020 recruiting class within the 247 Composite rankings. Only player ranked ahead of him is Clemson defensive tackle signee Bryan Bresee. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 23, 2020

Obviously Nick Saban is impressed with his future signal caller. He offered him a scholarship, after all.

Even so, it is rare to hear Saban this fired up about a young player. From his early signing period comments on Young:

“I absolutely love the guy, I love his character. … He’s got all the right stuff and I think that’s really important at the quarterback position.”

With Bryce Young entering the fold, we could be in for a very interesting quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa ahead of the 2020 season.

Veteran Mac Jones looked pretty impressive after taking over as starter for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, who is off to the NFL. In 11 games this year, he completed 68.8-percent of his throws for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He had a gaudy 10.7 yards per attempt on the year, throwing to Alabama’s unbelievable receiving corps.

Jones averaged 293 yards and threw for 13 touchdowns and two picks in four starts. Against Auburn, which had one of the best defenses in the country, he went for a career high 335 yards, four touchdowns, and two picks in a losing effort. He lit up Michigan in the Citrus Bowl for 327 yards and three scores.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, is also on the roster. He was 9-for-12 for 100 yards in limited spots this season. While not as lauded as his brother coming into college, he was a pretty major recruit in his own right.

Young may be the most talented of the three. Saban would probably prefer to go with a more veteran guy like Jones, who has some real playing experience, and he should be the odds-on favorite. Still, Young appears to be a special talent, and could be tough to keep off the field.