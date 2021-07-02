Alabama QB Bryce Young Reportedly Signs With Agent For NIL Purposes

With Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei both signing NIL deals, it’s only a matter of time before Alabama QB Bryce Young gets his own. And Young is ready for it.

According to Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, Young has signed with the CAA marketing agency to help him with NIL marketing. No specific deals for Young have been announced yet though.

Young is penciled in as Alabama’s starting quarterback for the 2021 season. With all of the primetime exposure he’s going to get, sponsorship offers should be pouring in soon.

As a true freshman in 2020, Young got only spot duty behind starting quarterback Mac Jones. He finished the season with 13 completions for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Sources: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) is signing with @CAA_Football to work with him on his NIL marketing. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 2, 2021

Coming out of high school, Young was a five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation per 247Sports. He was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of California.

Pressure will be on Young after the incredible season Mac Jones just had. But he should have the skills to pay the bills.

Young was a superstar in high school and projects as a superstar in both the college football and NFL levels. 2021 is likely to be a very good year for him – on and off the field.

How much money do you expect Bryce Young to make via NIL?