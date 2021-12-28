Bryce Young Reveals His Mindset With Heisman Trophy Hype

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young put together the most impactful offensive performance in college football this season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. Now, he’s turned his efforts to leading the Crimson Tide through the College Football Playoff.

Although winning the Heisman is an accomplishment worthy of praise, even Young recognizes it won’t help him win a national championship.

Young spoke to reporters on Tuesday ahead of his team’s semifinal matchup with No. 4 Cincinnati and was asked about how he’s been handling the attention that comes with winning the Heisman. The Alabama sophomore responded by explaining that he knows the award was given to him for what he’s done, not what he hopes to do.

“I understand that winning an award like that is great. It reflects what I’ve done in the past, which is a huge blessing. “But it’s exactly that, it’s in the past. That doesn’t entitle me to anything in future,” Young said, via Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

anything in future." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 28, 2021

Young’s response shows a tremendous amount of maturity and will surely endear him further to fans of the Crimson Tide. The biggest prize has yet to come and won’t land in Alabama’s lap if the Heisman Trophy winner rests on his laurels.

That being said, Young was remarkable this season as he led the Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship, which should give him confidence heading into the playoff. The sophomore completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Young will be pivotal to Alabama’s success in the College Football Playoff and will need to play well if the Crimson Tide hope to knock off two top-4 teams in the country.

He’ll begin his pursuit of a national championship on New Year’s Eve against undefeated Cincinnati.