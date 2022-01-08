Bryce Young Reveals What Mac Jones Told Him Before Title Game

Last season, Bryce Young watched Mac Jones lead Alabama to a national title. Now, it’s Young’s turn to show the world that he can be the starting quarterback on a championship team.

During this Saturday’s news conference, Young was asked if he’s heard from any former Alabama quarterbacks leading up to Monday night’s showdown with Georgia.

It turns out Jones has reached out to Young. The New England Patriots quarterback was nice enough to give his former teammate some advice.

“I’ve heard from, I talked to Mac not too long ago, a couple days ago. And him just telling me to keep going to the finish, to lock in, just to make sure that we finish everything off right,” Young said, via ASAPSports.com. “And to hear from Mac really on a regular basis, just to have that respect from the other guys in the past, for me that means a lot.”

Young then explained how beneficial it was to his development to watch Jones start at quarterback last season.

“Coming here, I understood the rich quarterback history. Being able to watch Mac last year I really got to see what it was like being right next to him. So carrying on that legacy and doing what I can to improve it, that means a lot to me and I take a lot of pride in that.”

There was a lot of pressure on Young coming into this season, but it hasn’t slowed him down. The talented gunslinger enters the national championship game with 4,503 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Young was outstanding against Georgia in the SEC Championship, completing 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. He’d love to have a similar performance on Monday night.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Georgia game is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.