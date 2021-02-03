Butch Jones Shares What He Learned Under Nick Saban

After three years as an assistant to Nick Saban at Alabama, Butch Jones is back in the head coaching ranks with Arkansas State.

But while Jones is a good head coach in his own right, he’ll happily attribute his new job to his former boss. Speaking to ESPNU Radio on Wednesday, Jones spoke about the influence Saban had on him at Alabama.

Jones described learning under Saban as having “a cumulative effect” thanks to the many things that Saban teaches. Specifically, Saban teaches a balance between coaching, and working with many other people within the program such as alumni, donors, the media and support staff.

He went on to call his time in Tuscaloosa “remarkable” and some of the best years he’s had in college football. Jones said he really got a chance to know Saban as a coach and as a person.

Via 247Sports:

“It’s really had to narrow that down to one or two things,” Jones said. “I think it’s a cumulative effect. The big thing is, people use the term loosely, the process and following the process but understanding the true definition of how you coach and how you teach the process and what it means. His balance overall as a head coach and all the things that are associated with that job and how he goes about his business… and how he manages. He does an incredible job of balancing everything that’s associated with being a head coach from the alumni, the donors, the media, to player development, to the former players, the coaching staff, support staff, you name it… “Those three years were remarkable. Last year was one of the best years I’ve ever had in this profession of being a part of a national championship team. But really getting to know him as a coach and an even better person.”

Butch Jones had over a decade of head coaching experience even before he joined up with Saban. He’s 84-54 overall with four top-25 finishes and a 4-2 bowl record.

But even someone with Jones’ experience can still learn a lot from the best college football coach of all-time.

We’ll see if Jones is able to put what he’s learned under Saban to good use very quickly.