Can Nick Saban Coach In Iron Bowl After Positive Test?

The biggest story in college football this morning is Alabama head coach Nick Saban testing positive for COVID-19. Saban is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.

You may recall that Saban tested “positive” back in October, days before the Crimson Tide were supposed to play Georgia. It looked like he would be unable to coach against the Bulldogs.

However, that result was deemed a false positive, and after multiple negative tests, Saban was allowed to coach on the sidelines during Alabama’s 41-24 win. Don’t expect that to happen again though.

Because Saban is symptomatic, he has already been declared out for Saturday’s Iron Bowl. The six-time national champion will remain in isolation at home instead.

Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He’s out for the Iron Bowl. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 25, 2020

On the bright side for Alabama, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports that there is no outbreak within the Tide program.

As a result, it looks like this Saturday’s rivalry tilt with Auburn will take place as scheduled.

Spoke to a couple of Alabama sources this morning after hearing about Nick Saban's positive COVID-19 test and was told there is no outbreak or anything like that among the Tide team/staff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 25, 2020

This weekend will mark the first Iron Bowl without Nick Saban since 2006. The 69-year-old coach has an 8-5 overall record against Auburn.

The Tigers won last year’s matchup, 48-45 at Auburn. This year, the Crimson Tide will be looking for revenge.

Kickoff for the Iron Bowl is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.