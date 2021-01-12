Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones isn’t having a fun night watching the Buckeyes get ran off the field by the Tide, and he’s taking it out on Alabama football’s coaching staff.

Jones called out Nick Saban and his staff for how they’re handling Jaylen Waddle’s playing time. The former Ohio State quarterback thinks the Tide are doing Waddle a disservice by allowing him to play.

“If Bama coaching staff really cares about their players, they’ll take Waddle helmet and hide it,” Jones tweeted Monday night, “The guy out there limping around, potentially harming his future, and they are letting him….”

Jones has a point, but it’s not like Alabama is forcing him to play. For all we know, Waddle is making his own decisions.

This whole Jaylen Waddle controversy is probably a bit overblown. It’s not like Nick Saban is forcing him to play or else he’ll kick him off the team.

Waddle clearly loves the game, loves Alabama and wants to help the Crimson Tide win a national championship. If that’s his personal decision – which it almost certainly is – he should be left alone.

It’s a bit tough to watch Waddle out there, though, if we’re being honest. He’s clearly in pain and can’t run a clean route without limping. Still, he’s en route to helping his team win a championship.

The Crimson Tide lead the Buckeyes 38-24 late in the third quarter. Can Ohio State come back and make things interesting?