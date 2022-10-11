CBS Analyst Reveals His Pick For Tennessee vs. Alabama

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: Jalen Hurd #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers is tackled by Joshua Frazier #69 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will square off in what should be the best game Week 7 has to offer.

While on "The Matt McClearin Show" on WJOX 94.5 FM, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on this weekend's matchup.

Sallee believes Tennessee could dictate the flow of Saturday's game. That's because Alabama is dealing with a tough quarterback situation at the moment.

Either the Crimson Tide will start an injured Bryce Young or go with Jalen Milroe. As a result, Sallee is picking the Volunteers to win this weekend.

"Alabama, I think, OK, you can’t trust Jalen Milroe to get into a shootout, and Bryce Young is probably not going to be 100 percent if he plays," Sallee said. "Empty possessions are far more likely given Alabama's current circumstances than they would maybe in the beginning of the season when things were more stable. Tennessee is going to take advantage of that.

"Tennessee is fully capable of, you know, jumping on a team and basically erasing a game plan in a matter of a couple of drives. I think that's probably what's gonna happen. I think Alabama’s offense is going to struggle a little bit, and the game is not going to be played the way Alabama needs it to be played.”

A win over Alabama would catapult Tennessee into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.