CBS Announces Kickoff Time, TV Channel For The Iron Bowl

There have been a lot of changes and adjustments made to the college football schedule this year. But one tradition that isn’t going away is the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn, which just got its confirmed kickoff time.

According to CBS Sports via Richard Deitsch, the Iron Bowl will have a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. EST this year. The November 28 clash – taking place on the last Saturday of November as usual – will be played in Tuscaloosa this year.

Alabama will no doubt be heavy favorites in the game – as they often are. The Crimson Tide have not lost the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa since Cam Newton’s famous 2010 season.

But they will likely be even heavier favorites than most years. Alabama boasts one of the nation’s top offenses, scoring 47.2 points per game. QB Mac Jones, who lost to Auburn last year, has improved by leaps and bounds, and is completing over 78-percent of his passes this season.

That said, you can never quite count out Auburn when the Iron Bowl is on the line.

Some of the biggest wins of the past decade have been Auburn upsets of Alabama. The Kick Six, the Cam Newton game, and the last two games at Auburn spring to mind.

In an unusual year like this one, it’s good to know that there are some traditions that will be kept intact. (Knock on wood.)

Who do you have winning the Iron Bowl this year?