The television ratings are in for last Saturday’s Alabama-Georgia primetime showdown, and the numbers are impressive.

The battle between the No. 2 Crimson Tide and No. 3 Bulldogs pulled in an average of 9.611 million viewers, up 3 percent from last year’s Notre Dame-Georgia primetime tilt. As of now, it is the most-watched college football game of the season.

Additionally, Alabama-Georgia was the highest-rated non-NFL sporting event since live sports returned in May, per ViacomCBS.

Alabama won the matchup Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, rallying from a 24-20 halftime deficit to win 41-24. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, while Najee Harris added 152 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Finally, some good college football TV ratings news. Per CBS, Georgia-Alabama got 9.6 million viewers — even higher than last year's Notre Dame-UGA primetime game. I did not expect it to come close. Positive sign with Ohio State & other big-ratings draws returning this week. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 20, 2020

It shouldn’t be any surprise that this game captured viewers’ attention. It featured two elite teams from the nation’s top conference facing off under the lights.

Looking ahead, the SEC on CBS has one more primetime game on the docket for 2020: LSU-Alabama at 6 p.m. ET on November 14.

We’ll see if that one draws in as many eyeballs as the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs did.