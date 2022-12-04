CBS Gets Crushed For Addressing Alabama's Slim Playoff Chances During SEC Championship Game

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2013 Discover BCS National Championship game at Sun Life Stadium on January 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Alabama won the game by a score of 42-14. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

You knew it was coming. So did we. At some point during Saturday night's SEC Championship Game, CBS was going to discuss Alabama's slim playoff chances.

The Crimson Tide are currently on the outside looking in following a 10-2 season. They're No. 6 in the second-to-last 2022 College Football Playoff rankings. But the door is open.

No. 4 USC fell to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night. That was step one. Then TCU lost to Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. That was step No. 2.

Does Alabama now have a chance to sneak into the College Football Playoff? CBS outlined the Crimson Tide's path during the SEC Championship Game.

"You knew it was coming," said Stewart Mandel, via Twitter.

The only way Alabama sneaks into the playoff is if the committee picks the Tide over TCU. But chances are the Horned Frogs get in with just one loss coming in their conference championship game.

With that being said, you can't fault CBS for proposing the idea of Alabama getting a playoff berth. But that won't stop fans from getting angry with the network for doing so.

"Under no circumstance should Alabama get in ahead of TCU. 1 loss in OT to a top 10 team > 2 losses for a team who didn't even win their division," one fan wrote.

"It’s not wrong; that is a possible path. I think TCU still in though. I hate the idea of two loss teams in a four team playoff," another fan commented.

Can Alabama get an invite? We will find out on Sunday.