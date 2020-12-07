CBS Releases Week 15 College Football Top 10

We saw a whole bunch of big results in Week 14 with Indiana stunning Wisconsin, Coastal Carolina humbling BYU and several upsets in the Pac-12. All of that led to some big changes where it counts – at the top of the rankings.

The latest CBS top 25 is out, and the top remained largely unchanged save for one huge change: Alabama moved ahead of Notre Dame after crushing LSU. The Crimson Tide are now the No. 1 team in the country in nearly all polls, and have deserved it.

Elsewhere in the top-10, Indiana, Iowa State and Miami have moved up as a result of BYU’s loss to Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers just missed the top-10 in this ranking.

With Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State all heading into relatively easy games this weekend, there may not be any more movement until after the conference championship games. But the ranking is painting a very clear picture of what we can expect in the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ college football top 10. You can find the full top 25 here.

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Florida Texas A&M Cincinnati Indiana Iowa State Miami

All eyes will be on Ohio State-Michigan, and not even during the game. If for any reason the game has to be canceled, Ohio State will finish the season with only five games on their resume. While that may not stop them from reaching the Big Ten Championship Game, it leaves a lot of empty space to deal with.

Elsewhere we have Miami vs. UNC, Wisconsin vs. Iowa, and Indiana vs. Purdue for matchups that could entertain us.

We’re only a few weeks away from Championship Saturday, and the suspense is palpable.