CBS Reportedly Makes Decision Following Alabama-LSU Postponement

One of the best rivalry games that was supposed to take place this weekend has been postponed. Earlier today, it was announced that Alabama and LSU will not play this Saturday due to COVID-19 issues.

LSU had a tough time reaching the SEC’s requirement of 53 healthy players because it had to rule out a multitude of student-athletes after completing its latest round of tests and contact tracing.

Since the Crimson Tide and Tigers will not play this weekend it leaves a massive hole in CBS’ programming schedule this Saturday. The company was hoping to land solid ratings for that SEC showdown, but unfortunately that won’t happen now.

So, will CBS find another game to replace the Alabama-LSU matchup? According to John Talty of AL.com, CBS will not air an SEC game this weekend.

Just added to my story: CBS will NOT air an SEC game this weekend after Alabama-LSU got postponed https://t.co/ktj0koxw8D — John Talty (@JTalty) November 10, 2020

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently released a statement on the Alabama-LSU game getting postponed, saying “While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs.”

The SEC also had to postpone the Auburn-Mississippi State matchup and Texas A&M-Tennessee showdown.

Right now there are only four SEC games on the schedule for this weekend. The most notable one is between Arkansas and Florida, which is not exactly a must-see matchup.

It should be a quiet weekend for the SEC, but maybe we’ll see a surprising upset or two.