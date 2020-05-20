CBS Sports Names The Top 25 Head Coaches In College Football

Earlier this week, CBS Sports created a list of the best coaches in college football, ranking the top 25 in the game today.

Debating where specific coaches rank among their peers is a favorite pastime for college football fanatics. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli delivered his list of top coaches once again – and it didn’t disappoint.

Last year, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sat at No. 45 on the list – but that was before he ever coached a game for the Buckeyes. He shot up the list after an impressive campaign in 2019.

Day came in at No. 10 after leading the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff in his first season. Former Washington head coach Chris Petersen is a familiar name not on this year’s list after he retired following the 2019 season.

Here’s the top 10:

Nick Saban, Alabama Dabo Swinney, Clemson Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Ed Orgeron, LSU Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Kirby Smart, Georgia Jimbo Fisher, Florida State Dan Mullen, Florida James Franklin, Penn State Ryan Day, Ohio State

Saban is the unquestioned No. 1, but Dabo Swinney is doing everything possible to catch up.

Meanwhile, Coach O shot up the rankings after an historic season with the Tigers in 2019. After an undefeated season and a national title, Orgeron went from No. 30 on the list to No. 4.

Which head coach will make a jump into the top 10 of next year’s list?