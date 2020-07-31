The Spun

CFB Analyst Predicts SEC Football 2020 Standings

Alabama players tackling Georgia running back D'Andre Swift during the SEC football championship game.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: D'Andre Swift #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs is tackled by the Alabama Crimson Tide defense in the first half during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

With SEC football now set for conference games only in 2020, it just became a lot harder for some teams to get easy wins.

College football analyst Phil Steele recently revealed his predicted order of finish in the SEC. Unfortunately for LSU and Auburn fans, they’re probably not going to like where their teams got placed.

In the SEC West, Steele has Alabama reclaiming its spot on the top of the mountain. He noted that the Crimson Tide are expected to be favorites in every game, with Georgia and LSU as their most difficult games.

“The D lost two top linebackers prior to the season and started two true freshmen there and allowed 324 YPG (No. 20), but should be back to normal this year with five starters back plus Dylan Moses,” Steele said, per 247Sports. “Bama does draw Georgia outside the division and travels to LSU but will be favored in all their games and should be hungry after last year’s finish.”

Here is Steele’s order of finish for the SEC West:

  1. Alabama
  2. Texas A&M
  3. LSU
  4. Auburn
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Mississippi State
  7. Arkansas

Over the in SEC East, Georgia takes the top spot yet again, edging out arch-rival Florida for a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

“This year they lose their QB, top two RBs but more importantly, three starting OL,” Steele wrote. “I like the replacements and the Bulldogs could have the best defense in the country.”

Here is Steele’s projection for the SEC East:

  1. Georgia
  2. Florida
  3. Tennessee
  4. Kentucky
  5. South Carolina
  6. Missouri
  7. Vanderbilt

If Steele’s right, we could be on a collision course for yet another Alabama-Georgia SEC Championship Game.

Do you agree with Steele’s SEC football rankings?

