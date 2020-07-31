CFB Analyst Predicts SEC Football 2020 Standings

With SEC football now set for conference games only in 2020, it just became a lot harder for some teams to get easy wins.

College football analyst Phil Steele recently revealed his predicted order of finish in the SEC. Unfortunately for LSU and Auburn fans, they’re probably not going to like where their teams got placed.

In the SEC West, Steele has Alabama reclaiming its spot on the top of the mountain. He noted that the Crimson Tide are expected to be favorites in every game, with Georgia and LSU as their most difficult games.

“The D lost two top linebackers prior to the season and started two true freshmen there and allowed 324 YPG (No. 20), but should be back to normal this year with five starters back plus Dylan Moses,” Steele said, per 247Sports. “Bama does draw Georgia outside the division and travels to LSU but will be favored in all their games and should be hungry after last year’s finish.”

Here is Steele’s order of finish for the SEC West:

Alabama Texas A&M LSU Auburn Ole Miss Mississippi State Arkansas

Over the in SEC East, Georgia takes the top spot yet again, edging out arch-rival Florida for a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

“This year they lose their QB, top two RBs but more importantly, three starting OL,” Steele wrote. “I like the replacements and the Bulldogs could have the best defense in the country.”

Here is Steele’s projection for the SEC East:

Georgia Florida Tennessee Kentucky South Carolina Missouri Vanderbilt

If Steele’s right, we could be on a collision course for yet another Alabama-Georgia SEC Championship Game.

Do you agree with Steele’s SEC football rankings?

[Phil Steele]