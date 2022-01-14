CFB Analyst On National Title Loss For Alabama: It’s A “Flesh Wound”

Georgia finally passed its toughest test, defeating Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

On the latest episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated shared his thoughts on Georgia’s victory over Alabama. Forde believes the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Bulldogs is nothing more than a flesh wound.

“It’s validation for Georgia,” Forde said. “It’s a flesh wound for Alabama.”

Honestly, Forde’s assessment of this loss is most likely accurate. Alabama usually reloads after a tough loss in the national title game.

Following the loss to Georgia on Monday night, Saban went out of his way point out that Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. will be back next season to lead Alabama’s roster.

“They made a lot of sacrifices to contribute to the team so the team has a chance to have success, to have an opportunity to be here. There’s nobody that feels worse about that than them. And there’s nobody that’s going to want to do more to try to get better so that they have an opportunity to have success in the future,” Saban said, via Bama Central. “And I think that’s what great character people do. And I think this team demonstrated great character all year long in their ability to overcome a lot of tough things. And these two young men are great competitors and they’ll overcome it very well, I’m sure.”

Alabama will enter the 2022 season with plenty of motivation, that’s for sure.