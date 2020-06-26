CFB Analyst: “Difficult To See USC, Alabama In Dallas Right Now”

As of right now, the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans are going to face off in Dallas on September 5. Due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases around the country, it’s very possible this juicy non-conference game doesn’t happen.

While there’s no doubt that we’d all love to see Alabama and USC clash on the gridiron, safety needs to be the top priority. The recent uptick in cases is a major cause for concern, and some analysts believe it’s officially time to question if Week 1 games will be outright canceled.

Steven Godfrey of Banner Society was on The Paul Finebaum Show this Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming college football season. He didn’t hold back his true feelings on the Alabama-USC game and whether it’ll go on as scheduled.

“It’s difficult to see USC and Alabama in Dallas right now,” Godfrey said. “It seems like there’s too many variables involved, especially considering the rapidly changing situations in California and Texas.”

This take from Godfrey actually coincides with what Paul Finebaum said this morning on ESPN’s Get Up.

Finebaum shared an update on the start of the 2020 season, saying “Many people in college football – privately – are saying that the likelihood of the season being delayed is very good.”

Sports leagues around the world are trying to find a way to deal with the virus. The reality is there is no simple solution during a pandemic.

College football is dealing with a more complicated situation than other leagues in large part because there’s no “bubble plan” available.

Since this is an extremely fluid situation it’s tough to tell if a delayed start is the answer. Make no mistake though, there is serious doubt creeping in about the Week 1 showdown between Alabama and USC.