CFB Insider Thinks 2 Teams Are “Essentially Locks” For Playoff

With conference championship week officially here, the College Football Playoff picture is a couple of days away from taking its final form.

There’s still a ton of uncertainty surrounding what the field of four will look like this season. On the other hand, there are two teams that are essentially locks to clinch a postseason berth. At least that’s what Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic thinks.

Auerbach believes the College Football Playoff committee’s latest rankings all but confirm that Alabama and Notre Dame will have a shot to win a national title in January.

“The fact that they love Alabama and Notre Dame so much is why we’re heading into this conference championship weekend thinking both are essentially locks no matter what happens in their championship games,” Auerbach said on The Paul Finebaum Show.

"By not dropping them when they lost to LSU, the committee is certainly keeping Florida around for exactly that situation." -Nicole Auerbach on the Gators' CFP chances, if they can manage a bigtime upset in the SEC title game pic.twitter.com/fkOYFozUzd — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 17, 2020

Auerbach can’t say the same for Clemson and Ohio State. The former already dropped a game to Notre Dame, meanwhile the latter has just played five games this season.

Other teams that have a legitimate chance at making the Playoff if they win on championship weekend includes Florida, Iowa State, Texas A&M.

The committee’s decision to not drop Florida in the rankings bodes well for Dan Mullen’s squad if they can take down Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Buckle up, college football fans. The next few days are going to be quite exciting.