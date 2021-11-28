CFB World Reacts To Alabama’s Game-Tying TD vs. Auburn

Just when you thought the Alabama Crimson Tide were out – and most reasonable people watching the Iron Bowl did – they marched right down the field and scored to tie against Auburn.

With less than two minutes to play, Alabama trailed Auburn 10-3 and had the ball at their own three-yard line. But quarterback Bryce Young drove the Tide down the field 97 yards on 12 plays, culminating in a 28-yard bomb to freshman wideout Ja’Corey Brooks for the game-tying score.

That one play had more yardage than Brooks had put up for the team in the entire season heading into the game. He etched his name into Iron Bowl history with that catch though.

Fans on Twitter are collectively giving Brooks all kinds of props for his big play today. He’ll be a hero in Tuscaloosa if the Crimson Tide win this game in overtime.

3 total catches in his collegiate career and Brooks comes down with this. Legendary. https://t.co/jQct7U8vcd — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) November 28, 2021

Came thru in the Clutch https://t.co/IdslC5jtr8 — Naybahood Brown Thing🏁 (@uLoveVida) November 28, 2021

Let’s gooooooooo BRYCE!!!!!! CA STAND UP!!!!!!! https://t.co/Wozhc06zNQ — COACH JD (@UnkoJD) November 28, 2021

Alabama had been shut out through the first three quarters – a rarity in the Nick Saban era. But after securing an interception, they scored a field goal to get on the board.

A turnover on downs on Bama’s ensuing drive seemingly ended their hopes. But Bryce Young and Ja’Corey Brooks got cooking on that final regulation drive, and this was the end result.

The game is heading to a third overtime at the time of writing.

The Iron Bowl is being played on CBS.