On Wednesday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave the sports world a patented Nick Saban tongue-lashing.

Well, at least Alabama fans. The Crimson Tide head coach wasn’t exactly thrilled with the Alabama fanbase’s reaction to the team’s close win over LSU and Arkansas.

“When I came here, everybody was happy to win a game. Now, we’re not happy to win a game anymore. We’re not happy to win a game at all,” Saban added. “We think we should win games by whatever, and I don’t think that’s fair to the players either. Because our players work their butt off to be the best that they can be, and to get criticized for what they work hard for to do, so that you can be entertained.”

Of course, fans and other members of the football community loved every second of Saban’s latest rant.

“Every. Single. Word,” ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said.

“Nick Saban gets it, man. He just does. It’s easy to see why his teams succeed. He supports his players over delusional fans,” Stan Verrett said.

“LOVE THIS!!!!” ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said about Saban’s message.

Those in the football world love every second of what Saban had to say. Non-Alabama fans love every Saban rant.

As for Crimson Tide fans…